Mikell L. “Mike” Vander Heyden, 84, St. Joseph

September 23, 1934 - May 12, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Mikell L. “Mike” Vander Heyden, 84, of St. Joseph will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Sacred Heart Chapel of St. Benedict’s Monastery in St. Joseph. Mike passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Jerome Tupa, O.S.B. will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 9:00 a.m. on Friday both at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Mike was born on September 23, 1934 in St. Paul, Minnesota to William and Leona (Culp) Evans. She graduated from Randolph High School in 1952. While completing her nursing degree she met her future husband. She married Eugene J. Vander Heyden on July 6, 1957 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Roseville. They moved to St. Joseph in 1966. Mike was a loving and devoted wife, mother and homemaker. After the children were older, she was employed by several local businesses. Her last job being secretary with the religious education office for St. Joseph’s Parish. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish, Choir and taught religious education. Mike also was active with St. Cloud Marriage Encounter and National Marriage Encounter; she and Gene were a past Executive Couple.

Mike enjoyed dancing, knitting and crocheting, attending her red hat club, socializing with friends, singing in the choir and playing cards. She also enjoyed her time living at the lake and later in Florida; making many good friends. Above all she treasured spending time with her loved ones. She will be remembered for her kindness and love for all, “she loved everyone and everyone loved her in return.”

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Gene; children, Lynette (Randy) Steinhaus of St. Cloud, Jodie (Mike) Peschl of St. Cloud, Nancee Kremers of Cold Spring, Gregory (Kristin) of Long Prairie, Paul of St. Cloud, Peter of St. Cloud, Bruce of St. Cloud, Leslie (Mike) Matanich of St. Cloud, Patrick (Melissa) of Dallas, Georgia; 19 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Kenneth, William and Melvin Evans; and sisters, Helen Smith and Shirley Haskins.

Memorials are preferred.