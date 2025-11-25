August 1, 1941 - November 24, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 5, 2025, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN for Eugene “Mike” Mick, age 84 who died November 24th at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 4, 2025, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue Friday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Mike was born on August 1, 1941, in St. Cloud, MN to Norbert and Theresa (Weyer) Mick. He served in the Army National Guard. Mike married Janet Gohman August 28, 1971, in Holy Cross Catholic Church, Pearl Lake, MN.

Mike enjoyed camping, hunting, ice fishing, playing cards, watching the MN Vikings, MN Twins, and Cold Spring Baseball. He especially enjoyed watching whatever activity the grandchildren were doing.

Mike operated heavy equipment doing road construction for many different companies before he retired. He was a member of the Rockville Area Sportsman’s Club, Local 49 Union, Cold Spring Sportsman’s Club, NRA, Eagles Club, American Legion Club #428, Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, Turkey Association, and Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church. He was a firearm safety instructor for over 37 years.

He is survived by his wife, Jan; children, Sandy (Troy) Haffner, Shelly (Chris) Weber, Brad, and Brian; sister-in-law, Carol Mick; grandchildren, Brianna Weber, Brady Weber, Tyra (Dustin) Schlichting, Dalton Haffner; great grandchildren, Leonard and Lincoln.

He is preceded in death by siblings, Norbert, Jr. (Delores), Donald (Charlotte), Vernon (Judy), Joyce (Fred) Fuchs, and Daniel “Pete.”