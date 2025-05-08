Michele A. Schlichting, 61, Sauk Rapids

May 29, 1963 - May 3, 2025

Memorial services will be 4PM on Sunday, May 18, 2025 at Pleasantview Elementary School in Sauk Rapids for Michele Schlichting, 61 of Sauk Rapids who died Saturday, May 3, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Visitation will be from 2-4PM at Pleasantview Elementary school in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Michele was born May 29, 1963 in St. Cloud to Lyle A. and Maryann (Bartlett) Williams. She married Donny Schlichting on February 12, 2022 in Sauk Rapids. Michele worked for Quality Cleaners for many years and for Pleasantview Elementary School for the last 20 years. She also worked in the kitchen crew at the Sauk Rapids VFW and was the caretaker at Summit Court Apartments for many years with her husband. She was a lifetime member of the Sauk Rapids VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Michele was a fierce fighter while dealing with her cancer. Everybody she met she inspired and she was so efficient in everything she did. She loved her family and was very proud of her kids and grandkids. Her grandchildren would say, “she was the light to everyone”. In her spare time, she loved to go camping and spend time at the lake, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She loved the babies and was always first in line to hold them. She was a dedicated, hard worker, very loyal and proud of her job.

She is survived by her husband, Donny of Sauk Rapids; children, Christina Schendzielos of Sauk Rapids; Daniel (Jenessa) Schendzielos of Sauk Rapids; step son, Tyler (Samantha) Christen of Farmington; grandchildren, Zoey, Jackson, River, Bella, Landyn, Lacey, Ronin, and Ryan, sisters, Cheryl (Virgil) Villanueva of Pahrump, NV; Renae (William) Quon of Morgan Hill, CA. She is preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Dawn Basilio.