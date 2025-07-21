September 24, 1952 – July 18, 2025

Michael G. Van Heel of St. Cloud, MN, 72, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2025, at Quiet Oaks Hospice after a brave battle with brain cancer. A memorial service will be held at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud, on Friday July 25, at 11:00 am. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate. The burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Sauk Centre, at a later date.

Mike was born on September 24, 1952, the youngest of 7, to Hubert and Frances (Huhne) Van Heel. He grew up on a farm near Little Sauk. He graduated from Long Prairie high school in 1970. He worked for advertising with the St. Cloud Times, going to different businesses in town and for Klein Motor Company, in the parts department. He went on to work for Automotive Parts Headquarters for 29 years and retired due to his health. He spent his free time staying active: playing tennis, going to the flee markets, and finding his antiques. Mike was tender-hearted, a good brother, and a great friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Frances; siblings, Angeline Anderson, Adelbert Van Heel, Geraldine Lyon; nephews, William Van Heel, Scott Determan, and Steve Anderson.

Mike is survived by his siblings, Alice Molitor, Barbara Retka, and Gordon Van Heel; and many nieces and nephews.