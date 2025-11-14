Michael E. Stocker, 75, Sauk Rapids

February 4, 1950 – November 12, 2025

 

Michael E Stocker passed away on November 12 at the St Cloud Hospital with family by his side. He was born on February 4, 1950 in St Cloud, MN to Eldred and Adeline Stocker.

Committal Services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 20 at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.

He is survived by his children Wade, Keith (Anna), Jacey Welle (Chris), and Danette Scepurek (Michael); his siblings Eldred Jr (Nancy), David (Jodi), Glenn (Rose) and Mary Skuza (Robert): his grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and former wife Donna.

He was preceded in death by his parents Eldred and Adeline, first wife Carol and late wife Linda.

Michael’s creativity was multi-faceted and he will be remembered for his love of photography, wood working, painting and drawing. He also enjoyed hunting and motorcycling.

