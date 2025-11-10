September 2, 1945 – November 5, 2025

Michael Shay -- devoted husband, father of three, grandfather of seven, and great-grandfather of one -- passed away peacefully on November 5, 2025, with his beloved family by his side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Michael J. Shay, age 80 of Avon. Reverend Julius Beckermann, O.S.B. will officiate. Entombment of the urn will take place in the parish cemetery columbarium with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Mike was born on September 2, 1945, to Howard and Marie Shay, and grew up with his two sisters on a farm near Albany. After graduating from Melrose High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves, where he proudly served for eight years.

Michael was united in marriage to the love of his life, Judith Schoenberg, on February 12, 1966, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spring Hill. They lovingly raised their family in St. Cloud and later moved to Upper Spunk Lake in Avon. He worked at Eye Kraft Optical, Purity Milk Co., and later as a district manager for Old Dutch foods. He was well respected in the community and was a great businessman. After retirement he spent many happy hours working on projects in his garage. Mike was an all-around handyman who enjoyed helping the neighbors. He could fix anything. He was an avid reader and an excellent fisherman who loved spending time on the lake with his buddies. He also thoroughly enjoyed hosting garage parties for his family and friends where there was so much laughter, singing, and dancing.

Mike was a lifetime member of the Waite Park American Legion Post #428, the Eagles Aerie #622, and was an active member in the Avon Lions Club. He had a great spirit and was incredibly dedicated to his family. Mike’s love for his beautiful wife was beyond measure. He spent his entire life ensuring she was cared for, happy, and most of all, loved. He touched the lives of many and will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and winning smile.

Mike will be eternally missed by Judy, his wife of 59 years; children, Randy Shay (Anna) of Chaska, Miki Hennen (Carl) of Victoria, Kristy Nelson (Darin) of Maple Grove; treasured grandchildren, Sam (Casey), Emma, and Jake Shay; Luke (Morgan) and Colee Hennen; Cayli and Kate Nelson; great-grandson Stephen Shay; sister, Jean Steinhofer (Greg); many nieces and nephews; and countless other family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Karen Hoffmann (Bob).

Bye…Love you…Miss you already!