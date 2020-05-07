Michael P. Kloskowski, 67, Sauk Rapids

April 24, 1953 - May 6, 2020

Memorial services will be held at a later date for Michael P. Kloskowski, 67, of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will take place at Assumption Cemetery.

Mike was born on April 24, 1953 in Minneapolis to Peter and Dolores (Schwartz) Kloskowski. He graduated from Apollo High School in 1971. Due to poor health, Mike has resided at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids for many years.

He is survived by his mother, Dolores of St. Cloud; siblings, Margot Zimara (Robert) of Moorhead, Marie Sherrard (Chris) of Rosemount, Mark Kloskowski (Andrea) of St. Cloud, Matthew Kloskowski (Jane) of St. Cloud; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Peter in 2016; and nephews, Erich & Dalton Sherrard.

Beloved Son, Brother and Uncle who will be dearly missed!