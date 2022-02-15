Michael “Mike” V. Reinert, 60, Sauk Rapids

March 18, 1961 - February 12, 2022

Michael V. Reinert, age 60, of Sauk Rapids, MN passed away at his home on Saturday, February 12, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will conclude with Military Honors and be followed with a light luncheon at Sacred Heart Church Community Center, 2875 10th Ave. NE, Sauk Rapids.

Mike was born March 18, 1961 in St. Cloud to Vernon & Karen (Goulet) Reinert. He served his country in the United States Army 82nd Airborne Division. Mike married Cathy Bozarth on December 30, 2000 in St. Robert, Missouri. He was a quarryman in the United States Army when he retired in 2004. Mike then worked as a plant manager for Martin Marietta Quarry in Waite Park for over 10 years. He is a member of the Sauk Rapids VFW Post # 6992 and the Sauk Rapids American Legion Post # 254. Mike was a hard worker who enjoyed farming and working with his hands. He was fearless, honest, strong, honorable, loving, and very family oriented. He was very passionate about civic duty and individual liberties. Mike was funny, a man’s man, and enjoyed the outdoors, animals, fields, the woods, and butterflies.

Mike is survived by his wife, Cathy of Sauk Rapids; children, Amanda (Keith) Bryan of Princeton, Murphy (John Klapchuk) Reinert of Tallahassee, FL, Zachary (Ashley) Simpson of Sauk Rapids, Gregory (Kristin) Simpson of Waynesville, MO, and Patrick (Kaylee) Simpson of Waynesville, MO; grandsons, Gage, Donovan, and Gabriel; parents, Vern & Karen Reinert of Sauk Rapids; grandmother, Bernice Goulet of Sauk Rapids; sisters and brother, Colleen (Ted Curtis) Reinert of Roseville, Jeffery (Kathy) Reinert of Clarksville, TN, Tracey (Richard) Adams of Chesterfield, VA. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Roman Reinert and Odell Goulet; and grandmother, Irene Reinert.