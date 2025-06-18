Michael “Mike” K. Seanger, 74, Sauk Rapids

July 1, 1950 - June 17, 2025

Michael K. Seanger, age 74, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2025. A proud Minnesotan with a big heart and an even bigger laugh, Mike was a fun-loving, hard-working man who lived for his family and found joy in the simple things.

Born on July 1, 1950, to Henry and LaVone (Wire) Seanger, Mike was raised with a strong sense of service and integrity. He served in the Army National Guard for 10 years, and later dedicated 44 years of his career to the car business—where his handshake meant something and his sense of humor could turn any customer into a friend.

Mike married the love of his life, Ann (Miller) Seanger, on December 12, 1981. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and family traditions. Whether it was time on the boat, hunting in the fall, or camping in the woods, Mike was happiest surrounded by the people he loved most.

He is survived by his children: Holly (Justin) Lee of Sartell, MN, Karl Seanger and Lisa Schaible of Alexandria, MN, Brian Mihelich of Brooksville, FL, Chris (Amy Johnson) Seanger of Grand Rapids, MN and Shanna Fearer of Cottage Grove, MN; 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and one on the way. Mike was a proud dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa who never missed a chance to cheer you on or tease you just enough to make you laugh.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and LaVone; his brother Don; sister Marilyn; nephew Howie, and many other family members and friends.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 20, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. A Christian Mass will take place 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 21, 2025 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Mike's legacy of love, laughter, and loyalty will live on through the many lives he touched. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.