Michael L. Hall, 62, Akron, OH

September 18, 1958 - August 17, 2021

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 23, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Michael L. Hall, age 62, who passed away Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Michael was born September 18, 1958 in St. Cloud to Thomas & Clara (Pilantz) Hall. He lived in Ohio most of his life and worked as a salesperson. Michael enjoyed traveling, landscaping, and carpentry. He lived a full life, was a man of adventure, and spent quality time with his family. Michael was a man of faith who was a good father, brother and friend.

Survivors include his son, Mikhail Hall of Ohio; mother, Clara Czech of Sauk Rapids; sisters and brother, Peggy Hall of Avon, Penny Dunn of New Brighton, Sue Bechtold of St. Cloud, Anthony T. (Brenda) Hall of St. Cloud and Karla (Bruce) Benoit of Cold Spring; and many nieces and nephews. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Thomas; former spouse, Sue; and step father, George Czech.