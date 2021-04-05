Michael John Petschen, 62, St. Cloud

November 19, 1958 - March 28, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud for Michael John Petschen, age 62, of St. Cloud who passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Entombment will be in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and again on Friday at the Church one hour prior to the service.

Michael was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on November 19, 1958 to Gloria Tschida and Howard Nelson. He grew up in North St. Paul. He graduated from North High School in North St. Paul. Mike married Donna Bromenschenkel in July of 1979. He worked for Volkmuth/Quebecor for nearly 30 years where he met his sweetheart Anita Guggenberger. They later married in 1992 in St. Cloud; enjoying 29 years together. He was an “award winning photographer” per his biggest fans, his family. Mike was an avid fan of Gopher Hockey. He collected all kinds of historical and sentimental items related to his family. His heart of gold made it easy for Mike to socialize and make new friends with his quick wit and smile. His biggest accomplishment was his family.

He is preceded in death by Snickers on February 9, 2021.

Survivors include his wife, Anita; six children, Crystal (Kevin) Springer, Jesse (Ashley) Petschen, Amber (Derek) Douglas, Ashley Petschen, Mariah (James) Lewis and Kelly Petschen; grandchildren, Alexys, Tyson, Ashton, MaKenzy, MaKayla, Morghan, Ayden, Adrianna, Ayva, Emma, and Ryker; parents, Gloria and Howard Nelson; brothers, Richard (Kathy) Petschen, Steven Petschen; and sister, Laurie (Ken) Lowrie.