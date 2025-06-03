Michael J. Mullen, 65, formerly of Clearwater

January 30, 1960 - May 31, 2025

Services celebrating the life of Michael J. Mullen, age 65, formerly of Clearwater, will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 6, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud. A visitation will take place at 10:00 AM on Friday at the funeral home. Mike passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Arlington Place in St. Joseph.

Mike was born on January 30, 1960, in Minneapolis to John and Audrey (Ludvigson) Mullen. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1982 to 1983. A longtime resident of Clearwater, Mike worked as a truck driver for over 40 years, specializing in wine transport. He was most proud of his sons and his beloved grandchildren.

He is survived by his sons, Cody (Daisy) Mullen of Rice, Zach Mullen of Clearwater; his stepdaughter, Katie Gordon of Sauk Rapids; his cherished grandchildren, Scarlett and Kashel Mullen; and his nephews, Ross and Blaine Sederstrom.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Lisa Sederstrom.

The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Edgewood (Sartell), Mother of Mercy (Albany), and Arlington Place (St. Joe) for the exceptional care they provided to Mike in his final years.