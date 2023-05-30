Michael J. Gohman, 70, St. Augusta

July 17, 1952 - May 29, 2023

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, June 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Michael J. Gohman age 70 of St. Augusta who passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023 at his home. Interment with military honors will take place at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. on Monday at the parish center in St. Augusta. Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Michael was born July 17, 1952 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Norbert “Butch” and Ellen (Ahrens) Gohman. He married Margaret M. Schramel on June 30, 1971 in Waite Park. Mike served his country in the United States Navy from 1970 until his honorable discharge in 1974 serving in Construction Battalion 3. He was employed by the St. Cloud Police Department as Patrol Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Firearms Instructor, Training Officer and Investigator; retiring in 2002 after 27 years of service. Mike was an avid hunter and dog trainer. He was a member of the Central Minnesota Retriever Club serving as President for many years, St. Augusta American Legion Post #621, St. Cloud Police Department Retirees Association and St. Mary Help of Christians Parish.

Mike is survived by his wife, Magie; daughter, Kelly (Roger) Gerads, Jr.; son, Ken (Amy); grandchildren, Christopher (Melissa) Gerads, Luke (Michelle Lahr) Gerads, Michael (Ellie) Gohman, Megan (Isaac Thielen) Gohman and John (Shaelyn Hilbrands) Gerads; and expecting a great grandson and great granddaughter; brothers and sisters, Tom (Carlotta), Bonnie (Rick) Abeln, Julie (Dave) Lyke and Randy (Vicki).

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nancy Schultz; nephews, Corey Schultz, Robbie Schultz and Benjamin Abeln; brothers-in-law, Norbert Winter and Larry Schultz.