Michael D. Lahr, 55, St. Cloud

May 21, 1968 - November 4, 2023

There will be no services for Michael Lahr, 55 of St. Cloud who died Saturday, November 4, 2023 at his home in St. Cloud.

Michael was born May 21, 1968 in St. Cloud to Duane & Bonnie (Becker) Lahr. Michael worked at WACOSA for many years. He enjoyed spending time going out to eat with friends, listening to music, watching football and sitting outside watching the trees blow.

He is survived by his mother Bonnie of St. Cloud and preceded in death by his father in 2020.

Special thank you to the staffs at WACOSA & REM, Lindsey Mackereth and Tina Walker for their special care and assistance with Michael.