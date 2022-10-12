Michael Atwood, 71, Sartell

April 23, 1951 - September 30, 2022

Memorial services celebrating the life of Michael Atwood age 71, of Sartell will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Michael passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home.

Mike was born on April 23, 1951 in Granite Falls, Minnesota to Theron and Loretta (Lano) Atwood. He graduated from Long Prairie High School. He attended St. John’s University and graduated from Hamline University. Mike worked as a social worker for Crow Wing County, Brainerd State Hospital and as a licensor for the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

He enjoyed fishing especially on Bowstring Lake, crossword puzzles, witticisms, jokes, humor and going for drives especially for Blatz beer.

He is survived by his nieces, Melissa (Mark) Atwood-Reichert of Arden Hills, Nichole (Lenin) Perez of St. Cloud; and many friends. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, James “Pete” Atwood.