Mexican National Pleads Guilty to Illegal Reentry

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Mexican national has pleaded guilty to illegal reentry to the United States after an aggravated felony conviction for a crime of violence.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Jonathan Chavez-Galarza was removed from the United States on July 15, 2020, following his 2018 conviction in Hennepin County for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Chavez-Galarza was convicted of stabbing a victim multiple times with a knife. He was sentenced to – and served – a term of three years in prison, before his removal.

On December 20, 2022, he was removed a second time, following his conviction in the Southern District of Texas for illegal reentry.

Following this last removal to Mexico, Chavez-Galarza knowingly, voluntarily, and unlawfully returned to the United States.

Beginning on or around May 24, 2024, and several times afterward, the defendant was observed near his home in Minneapolis and around the Twin Cities Metro Area.

