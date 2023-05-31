ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Applications are now open for this year’s Metro Citizens Police Academy.

The Academy is a ten-week course offered to citizens and members of local and government organizations. The classes closely parallel some of the training police officers experience but does not promote someone into a law enforcement capacity.

Training will include:

Community policing

Domestic crisis intervention

Defensive tactics

Crime Scene

Firearms

Specialized units

Classes are Thursday evenings from 6:00 to 9:00 starting September 7th. The classes will be held at various local departments and locations. Organizers are looking for a diverse group of applicants with an interest in police procedures, law enforcement training, arrest procedures, and general police practices.

To be eligible for the program, applicants must:

Be 21 years of age or older

Not have a criminal record

Reside within St. Cloud, St. Joseph, Sartell, Sauk Rapids, Waite Park, and Stearns County.

To find out if you’re eligible for the Metro Citizens Police Academy, and to fill out an application, find the application here.

