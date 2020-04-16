Metro Bus Temporarily Suspending All Fares
ST. CLOUD -- A big change for Metro Bus starting Friday.
In an effort to maximize social distancing and reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Metro Bus will stop charging fares for all services, including Northstar Link.
Passengers are asked to only make essential trips during this time. Riders are also asked to board and get off the bus through the rear doors and practice social distancing at all times.
The change is until further notice.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app