Metro Bus Smart Ride Cards Available at Coborn’s Stores

ST. CLOUD -- Metro Bus is announcing that you can now buy your Smart Ride Cards at Cash Wise and Coborn's stores within the Metro Bus service area.

Participating stores are the Coborn's on Cooper, in Sartell, and in Sauk Rapids. Cash Wise East and Cash Wise in Waite Park also will have the cards for purchase.

A new card will cost $3.00 and can be loaded with up to four of the available fare options listed below.

-- Stored Value (any dollar amount that can be used for any Metro Bus fares)

-- Fixed Route 31-Day Pass ($47.00)

-- Fixed Route 7-Day Pass ($17.00)

-- Fixed Route 10-Ride Pass ($10.50)

-- Dial-A-Ride 31-Day Pass ($75.00)

-- ConneX 31-Day Pass ($75.00)

-- Northstar Link 31-Day Pass ($70.00)

-- Northstar Link 10-Ride Pass ($17.00)

You can learn more by visiting ridemetrobus.com/fares

