Metro Bus Resumes Normal Operations Sunday

ST. CLOUD -- Metro Bus is easing restrictions on all of its services starting Sunday. Full service schedules will resume for Fixed Route, Dial-a-Ride and ConneX, however, fares will not be collected until further notice.

Riders of Fixed Route buses will continue rear-door boarding except at the downtown Transit Center.

Metro Bus is not requiring riders to wear masks but strongly recommends them. Buses will have cloth masks available upon request.

The Downtown Transit Center will also resume regular hours Sunday.

The Metro Bus Mobility Training Center in downtown St. Cloud and the Operations Center will reopen to the public a day later on Monday, July 13th.