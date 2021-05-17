Metro Bus Passengers Still Required to Wear A Mask

ST. CLOUD -- Metro Bus is reminding all riders of the federal mask requirements still enforced on all public transportation.

Nate Ramacher is the Marketing and Communications Manager for Metro Bus. He says the Federal Transportation Security Administration has extended mask requirements on all public transportation until September 13th. The federal requirements override State masking changes.

Ramacher says per TSA requirements all Metro Bus passengers must wear a cloth or filter mask covering their mouth and nose on a bus or in a facility for public transportation.

Exemptions to the federal mandate would be children under 2-years-old, people with disabilities who cannot wear a mask, and people from whom wearing a mask would created a risk to workplace health, or safety.

Not following the requirement is a violation of federal law.

Metro Bus makes masks available to customers at the Metro Bus Transit Center in downtown St. Cloud and on Dial-a-Ride and ConneX buses.