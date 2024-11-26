Metro Bus Jolly Trolley Food Drive Returns in December

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus has announced the dates for this year's Jolly Trolley Food Drive.

Metro Bus is partnering with a number of businesses to collect food and cash donations at four different grocery stores next month.

The food drive will kick off the week of December 9th. The trolley will be at...

Lunds & Byerlys on Monday, December 9th

St. Cloud Coborn's on Cooper on Tuesday, December 10th

Cash Wise East on Wednesday, December 11th

Sauk Rapids Coborn's Thursday, December 12th

All of the food drives will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Cash donations are also welcome. It allows for five times the buying power compared to a retail customer.

Last year the Jolly Trolley collected 12,726 pounds of food and nearly $4,900 cash.

