Metro Bus Celebrating Transit Employee Appreciation Day

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Tuesday is Transit Employee Appreciation Day and Metro Bus is asking you to help them celebrate.

Metro Bus is inviting people to thank a Metro Bus employee in person, through an email, or through a phone call to Metro Bus.

Citizens who want to thank a Metro Bus employee can also send a message via the Metro Bus Facebook page or on their favorite social media platform.

