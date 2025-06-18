Meth, Guns Found in Northern Minnesota

LONGVILLE (WJON News) -- Authorities say a significant amount of methamphetamine was found during a drug bust in northern Minnesota.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, during an ongoing investigation into trafficking, sales and use of meth in the area a significant quantity of meth was seized.

A subsequent search warrant was served at a home in rural Longville, where a number of guns were found.

The Sheriff was assisted by the ATF, Postal Inspection Service, the local drug task force, the FBI, and the MN BCA.

No other details have been released.

