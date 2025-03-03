Messy Early Spring System Will Impact Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong system will bring widespread rain, gusty winds, and the potential for accumulating snow Tuesday into Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for several counties in southern Minnesota.  It will be in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon.

Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

It's too early to discuss exact snowfall amounts, especially with rain on the front end.

The Wednesday morning commute may be impacted by windy and snowy conditions.

