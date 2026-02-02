July 9, 1939 - January 28, 2026

Melvin Arthur Voigt, 86 of St. Augusta, died Jan. 28, 2026, surrounded by family. Born in St. Augusta to Norbert and Mercedes Voigt on July 9, 1939, Melvin graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School. He married Barbara Rausch of St. Cloud on Nov. 27, 1958.

Melvin worked hard all his life, including for several city and Voigt family bus operations. He then started his own company, Voigt Transport, delivering goods all over North America.

He was a lifelong handyman who built and remodeled houses, excelled at woodworking and figured out any challenge that came his way. Mel often had a twinkle in his eye, teasing people while always making them feel welcome. Family vacations were legendary, including ski trips out west and the annual Fourth of July celebrations at “Hoot Owl Point,” their cabin in Merrifield. It seemed as though everyone in St. Augusta knew him, and he knew them.

As their family grew from kids to grandkids to great grandkids, Mel and Barb just kept making more room in their home at Christmas and other times of the year.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years, Barbara; daughter Melanie Primus; and grandchildren Meggan, Sam and Mackenzie.

He is survived by seven children: Jeffrey (Renee) Voigt, Brenda (Steve Greenfield) Randolph, Russell Voigt, Trecia (Walter) Ellis, Mark Voigt, Paul Voigt and Fritz (Angie) Voigt; 11 grandchildren: Joe, Katie, Shannan, Casondra, Conrad, Luke, Annie, Abby, Mason, Madison and Callie; 10 great grandchildren: Jordan, Jaydan, Grace, Gabrielle, Tucker, James, Cooper, Lily, Isabelle and Julia; sisters Eileen (Eddie) Bialon and Shirley (Bob) Laudenbach; brother Butch (Mary) Voigt; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family is thankful for the compassionate care Melvin received by many over the past few years, including the VA Hospital, Senior Home Health Care nurses, CentraCare cardiology, family friend Alma, Gene and others.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, Feb. 1, at St. Mary Help of Christians Parish, 24588 County Road 7 in St. Augusta.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 AM, Monday, Feb. 2, at St. Mary Help of Christians Church in St. Augusta. Visitation will be an hour prior to Mass on Monday. Rev. Erik Lundgren will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, which provided Melvin and his family so much comfort during his final days.