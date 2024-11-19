Melvin “Mel” Ruegemer, 96, Cold Spring and formerly St. Joseph

April 20, 1928 - November 13, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Melvin “Mel” Ruegemer, age 96, of Cold Spring, and formerly of St. Joseph. Mel passed away peacefully on November 13 at Assumption Nursing Home in Cold Spring. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Parish in St. Joseph. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Visitation will begin after 9 a.m. on Thursday in Heritage Hall at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Mel was born on April 20, 1928 in St. Martin, MN to Alfred and Magdalena (Blonigen) Ruegemer. On April 18, 1951 Mel married Aurelia “Rale” Kuhl in Farming, MN. They farmed near Oak Park, MN for 12 years and then moved to St. Joseph, where Mel managed the farm for the St. Benedict Community while Aurelia worked by his side raising their 7 children. When the St. Benedict Community decided to quit farming, Mel became the Custodian for the St. Joseph Parish and grade school. Many grade schoolers fondly remember him as he became like a grandpa to them. As Mel grew closer to retirement, he started making wooden toys and yard art. Other interests in his lifetime included ballroom and square dancing, playing cards, working crossword and jigsaw puzzles, playing BINGO.

Mel is survived by his seven children, Bernice Schroeder of St. Michael, David of St. Joseph, Alan of Phenix City, AL, Joan (Dan “Simon”) Frie of Clear Lake, Susan (Bruce) Petersen of Waite Park, Ruth Boos of St. Joseph, James (Carol) of Cold Spring, 12 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren, brother Lawrence (Mary) of Richmond, sister-in-law Inez Ruegemer of Park Rapids, nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Mel is preceded in death by his parents, wife Aurelia (2014), sons-in-law Marlin Schroeder (2020) and Vernon Boos (2022), daughter-in-law Judy Ruegemer (2024), grandson-in-law James Dean (2016), and siblings Sylvester (RoseMary and Peggy), Marcella (Art) Zierden, Viola (Jerome) Zierden, Edwin, Lorella (Elmer) Pundsack, Virgil (Marlene and Susan) and Lorraine (Gerald) Hoffman.

A special thank you to the staff of St. Croix Hospice and the Assumption Community for all the care he received.