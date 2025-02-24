Melvin “Mel” Marthaler, 93, Cold Spring

August 19, 1931 - February 20, 2025

attachment-Melvin Marthaler loading...

Melvin (Mel) Frank Marthaler, age 93, passed away on February 20, 2025, at the Benedictine/Assumption Home in Cold Spring, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Rockville. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Mel was born in Melrose, Minnesota, to Alphonse and Dorothy (Imdieke) Marthaler.

Mel served his country as a Corporal in the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington. During his service, he experienced the loss of his father and was honorably discharged to return home to care for his family and help on the farm.

On July 6, 1955, Mel married the love of his life, Lucille Loesch. Together, they raised four daughters: Barb, Mary, Brenda, and Shari.

Mel was a hardworking man who dedicated many years to Cold Spring Granite. He also served his community as a volunteer firefighter with the Rockville Fire Department for 26 years. He spent countless hours helping in the Rockville bus garage and was always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need.

Mel was always there for his daughters, gathering with friends or getting together with his Army friends or enjoying time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

If he wasn’t camping with friends, he was mowing the lawn and caring for his yard, a passion he maintained well into his 90s.

He is survived by his daughters, Barb (Chuck) Froehling, Mary Marthaler, Brenda (Ed) Molitor, Shari (Bob) Gross; sibling, Janice (Wil) Kalstrom; grandchildren, Tracy Taufen, Jeff (Jessica) Molitor, Bryan Molitor, Ryan Gross, Nathan Gross, Holly (Brian) Dietman, Amber (Kurt) Bowman: great-grandchildren: Ian, Lily, Josie, Jordyn, Walter, Harrison, Chase, Georgia, Paige, Tyler.

He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Lucille; brother, Denis and sisters, LaVina Walz, Clarine Stalberger, Dorothy Lembeck; great-grandchild, Olivia Bowman.

A special thanks to the staff at Benedictine/Assumption Home and St. Croix Hospice staff for giving our dad the best care and dignity he deserved.