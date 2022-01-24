Melvin D. Pintok, 92, St. Cloud

December 15, 1929 - January 20, 2022

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Melvin D. Pintok, age 92, of St. Cloud, who passed away, surrounded by family, on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at his residence at Benedict Village in St. Cloud. Reverend Stephen Beauclair, OSB will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Masks are requested to be worn for the services.

Melvin was born on December 15, 1929 to John and Justina (Pietron) Pientok in Two Rivers Township, Minnesota. He was united in marriage to Irene M. Gallus on June 2, 1952 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in North Prairie. Melvin worked for St. Joseph’s Home starting in 1956 and eventually moved to St. Benedict’s Senior Community where he worked until his retirement in 1998. In his later years he enjoyed driving school bus for Guardian School Bus Company. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

Melvin was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a hardworking man who enjoyed making bird houses and rosaries which he donated or gave away. He also enjoyed tending to his vegetable gardens, playing cribbage and feeding the birds and ducks. He will be remembered for having a tender heart, giving nature, and whistling where ever he went.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Irene; children, Leslie Pintok of Holcombe, WI, Linda (Marlin) Hutchens of Windermere, FL, Leonard (Mardelle Popp) of St. Cloud, Laure (Jeffrey Spychala) Rosty of Sauk Rapids; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and many relatives and friends.

Melvin is preceded in death by his parents; one great-grandson; and sister, LaVerne (Stanley) Carter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to your preferred hospice organization.

A special thank you to the staff of Arise Caregivers and St. Croix Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Melvin.