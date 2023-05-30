Melva M. Lamont, 91, Sartell

June 2, 1931 - May 29, 2023

Melva Lamont, age 91 of Sartell, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2023 and welcomed into Heaven by beloved husband of 69 years, Jim. She was a long-time resident of Frazee, Minnesota.

Survived by children Noah (Christina), Sara, Joshua (Lori), Jared (Carey) and grandchildren Rachael (Jeff), Emma (Josh), Rachel, Olivia (John), Charlie, Lexie, Sophie and Sam; great granddaughter Lydia; brother-in-law Jason (Pat). Preceded in death by husband Jim; parents Herman and Gert; brother Leo; brothers-in-law Jerry and Jeff.

Melva was a great wife, mother, grandmother, volunteer, and so much more. She loved traveling, holidays, reading, cooking, gardening and crossword puzzles. Most of all she loved spending time with family, friends and neighbors. We love you, Mom!

Graveside Service and Burial Friday, June 2, 2023; 11:00 at Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery by Camp Ripley, Little Falls.

Special thanks to CentraCare – Chateau Waters for their skilled and compassionate care.