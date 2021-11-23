Melrose Woman Killed in Rollover in Stearns County

MELROSE -- A Melrose woman died in a crash early Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the 24-year-old woman was driving an SUV northbound at about 1:30 a.m. on Highway 4 in Spring Hill Township when it veered off the road and went into the ditch striking a field approach and rolling. The vehicle came to a rest on the tires and then started on fire.

The name of the woman who died has not been released yet.

