AVON -- A Melrose woman was hurt in a rollover on Interstate 94. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 5:30 pm. Monday on eastbound I-94 west of Avon.

Troopers say 35-year-old Jennifer Marty became distracted and lost control of her vehicle, which caused it to go into the ditch and roll.

Marty was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Her six-year-old passenger was not hurt.