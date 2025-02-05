Melrose Man Hurt in St. Louis County Snowmobile Crash

ORR (WJON News) -- A man from Melrose is hospitalized with a head injury suffered in a snowmobile crash Tuesday afternoon near Orr in northeastern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the 48-year-old rider veered off a snowmobile trail and struck a tree.

The victim was taken by helicopter to a hospital.

Deputies say the man showed no signs of impairment and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.