Melrose Man Hurt in Milk Truck Rollover

LAKE GEORGE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A rollover crash sent a Melrose man to the hospital on Friday. It happened on 433rd Avenue about a mile west of Elrosa at 2:40 p.m.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Ben Imdieke was driving a milk truck north on 433rd Avenue when it left the road and rolled onto the driver's side.

Imdieke was trapped inside the truck and had suffered cuts to his head and arm.

The sheriff's office says Imdieke was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

