July 27, 2001 - December 12, 2025

Melaina N. Anderson, age 24 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away on Friday, December 12, 2025, at Mayo Saint Mary’s Hospital in Rochester surrounded by family and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, December 22, 2025, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton, with visitation at 9:30 AM. Family and friends will gather from 4:00-8:00 PM on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Pastor Steve Palo will officiate. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

Melaina was born to Robert “Bob” Anderson and Melanie Eisenbraun on July 27, 2001, in Robbinsdale. Melanie’s water broke five weeks early and Melaina was born two weeks later at just 5 lbs. 4 oz. She stayed small at just 4’ 11”, but don’t let her size fool you. She was nick named “mighty Melaina” by her softball coach and showed tenacity in everything she set her mind to. She enjoyed art which was displayed in school art shows. She also had the voice of an angel singing in choir, solos, and performing in talent shows. She graduated from Elk River High School. She went on to college at Bethel and then graduated from Rasmussen College with an associate’s degree as a physical therapy assistant. Her face would light up when she came home and shared her day after working her internship assignments in a pediatric office and then in a memory care unit. She found her passion and passed her state board exams in 2024. Just as her dream job offer came in, Melaina was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma which is a rare bone cancer typically found in children. She did not lose her battle as she fought beyond what anyone expected. It was the medicine that failed her with no new medicines in four decades and only 4% of funding goes to look for new treatments for childhood cancers.

Melaina was adventurous, trying different sports, traveling to visit friends, eating vegan for several months, changing hair color, enjoying new restaurants, doing some acting, and meeting the love of her life, Joey, online. She enjoyed family vacations with her favorites being Kaui, Colorado, and Florida. Fun weekend trips to the cabin were filled with boating, fishing, and competitive board and card games with friends. She taught herself how to golf after learning that Joey loved to play golf. Once she committed herself to something, she was all in! Laina spent this last summer on the course with Joey. Melaina faced every day of her life as a graceful warrior with a smile on her face.

Melaina is survived by her loving parents, Melanie Eisenbraun and Robert Anderson of Zimmerman; her sister and best friend, Makenna; her amazing fiancé, Joseph “Joey” Miller; grandmother, Joyce Anderson; grandparents, Arvin “Shorty” Eisenbraun and Lucia Pruess; her rambunctious dog, Ryla; her sassy cat, Raya; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins, all of whom she loved deeply.

She was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Marlene Eisenbraun; grandfather, Clayton Anderson; and aunt, Michelle Eisenbraun.