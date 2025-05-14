Are you the one Yummy the pit bull terrier's been wagging for?

Yummy has been melting the hearts of Tri-County Humane Society staffers since she arrived there at the end of March. She just loves meeting and greeting people with her bright, shiny, wiggly personality.

This year-and-a-half year old adorable pit bull terrier is good with small kids as long as you respect her boundaries. Staffers say she has high energy in the shelter, so they recommend older children who can understand dog behavior better.

Is Yummy good around cats and other dogs?

Unknown. She hasn't had the chance to hang with cats or dogs. But she does well hanging with hoomans, going on walks, exploring the world.

If you bring Yummy into your home, you'll need to have a consistent potty schedule for her. But positive strokes -- treats and praise -- should allow her to thrive.

Other things you should know about Yummy:

Yummy's kennel-trained, and she does well when left alone in her "cozy space."

She loves hunting for her favorite toys, including her rope and anything that squeaks.

Yummy weighs 43 pounds and is spayed.

Ready to meet Yummy?

You can stop by the Tri-County Humane Society shelter in east St. Cloud Monday through Friday from Noon to 6 p.m. The shelter's open Saturdays and Sundays from Noon to 5 p.m.

If you want to make sure Yummy's ready to meet you, call ahead at 320-252-0896 and schedule a "meet-and-greet" with her.

You can also put an adoption hold on Yummy by calling the shelter. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax and they're good for 24 hours. Here's how to place an adoption hold.