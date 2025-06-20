Meeker County Sheriff Issues High Water Advisory

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- The Meeker County Sheriff's Office has issued a high water advisory for lakes in the county.

Due to recent heavy rains, many of the lakes are overflowing their banks. The sheriff is asking boaters to reduce their speeds to five miles per hour or less when within 300 feet of shore.

The move is to minimize the boat's wake to protect shorelines from damage.

The advisory is for all of the county's lakes with special attention to Big Swan Lake, Lake Arvilla, Lake Erie, Lake Minnie Belle, Lake Manuella, and Star Lake.

Water Patrol deputies will be monitoring the situation throughout the weekend.

The sheriff's office is asking county officials to establish a No Wake Zone ordinance for future high-water incidents.

