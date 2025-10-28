Pickup and Car Collide at Busy Meeker County Intersection

LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a Meeker County crash Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 24 and County Road 34 in Litchfield Township just before Noon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of a pickup, 60-year-old Anthony Fisher of Watkins, was heading east on Highway 24 while the driver of a car, 54-year-old Jay Schoenecker of Watkins, was southbound on County Road 34. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

Schoenecker was taken to Meeker Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fisher suffered minor injuries and did not go to the hospital.

