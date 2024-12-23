Meeker County Family Displaced After Saturday House Fire

COSMOS (WJON News) -- A Meeker County mother and her two small children are displaced after their home was damaged by a fire Saturday.

The call came in at approximately 10:15 p.m. for a fire in the 100 block of North Jupiter Street in Cosmos.

The sheriff's office says 32-year-old Sarah Brinkman and her two kids were able to escape the house with the help of neighbors. They were treated at the scene for minor smoke-related injuries.

Fire departments from Cosmos and Grove City battled the blaze.

Meeker County detectives and the State Fire Marshal responded to investigate, but so far the cause of the fire is unknown.

The blaze caused significant damage and made the house uninhabitable.

