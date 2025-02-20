Meeker County Crash Sends Litchfield Man to the Hospital

ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Litchfield man was hurt when he crashed his vehicle Wednesday morning.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office was called to the area of County Highway 14 and 675th Avenue just after 6:15 a.m. The crash location is in Ellsworth Township southwest of Dassel.

The sheriff's office says 57-year-old Steven Graphenteen was southbound on Highway 14 when he left the roadway, vaulted over 675th Avenue, and landed in a grove of trees.

Graphenteen was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with significant, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Top 10 Things Minnesota Kids Want To Be When They Grow Up What do kids want to grow up to be? In 2019 a bunch of surveys were done and it really hadn't changed much from when you and I were little kids...with one addition. See if you can spot the NEW career (and a parent obviously NOT happy with the kid's Dad Trend). Gallery Credit: James Rabe

10 Facts About 'Purple Rain' You Probably Did Not Know On the 5th anniversary of Prince passing away, we celebrate his life and talent with many stories and songs. And trivia about "Purple Rain" - the movie AND the Gallery Credit: James Rabe