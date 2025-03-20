Meeker County Crash Sends Litchfield Man to the Hospital

Meeker County Crash Sends Litchfield Man to the Hospital

Meeker County Sheriff's Office

LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash that sent a Litchfield man to the hospital early Thursday morning.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office got a report of a crash just after midnight.

Deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 1 and 255th Street in Litchfield Township and found a pickup with heavy damage.

The sheriff's office says the driver, 40-year-old Daniel Minton went off the road and struck a row of trees.

Minton was transported to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Litchfield emergency responders and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.

 

Come Visit Litchfield, Minnesota With Us

LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century

Stacker took a look at the names losing popularity in the 21st century, using data from the Social Security Administration.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Do you see faces in these photos?

Pareidolia refers to the ability to see recognizable shapes, often faces, in random objects. Take a look at the photos below and see if you can identify any faces or shapes. Some are easy to spot, while others might be more challenging.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Filed Under: meeker county sheriff's office
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON