Meeker County Crash Sends Litchfield Man to the Hospital
LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash that sent a Litchfield man to the hospital early Thursday morning.
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office got a report of a crash just after midnight.
Deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 1 and 255th Street in Litchfield Township and found a pickup with heavy damage.
The sheriff's office says the driver, 40-year-old Daniel Minton went off the road and struck a row of trees.
Minton was transported to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Litchfield emergency responders and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.
