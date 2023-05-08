Medical Emergency Causes Motley Crash

MOTLEY (WJON News) - A medical emergency is believed to be the cause of a car crash in Motley Friday.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at 3:52 Friday afternoon on Highway 10 in Motley.

Get our free mobile app

Officials believe the driver, 26-year-old Tyler Holub of Motley was driving South when he suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle left the road and crashed into a power pole, a street sign, and a building before stopping.

Holub was sent to Staples Hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES