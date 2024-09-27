Mechthild “Tildy” Ellis, 93, Cold Spring

February 9, 1931 - September 25, 2024

Mechthild E. “Tildy” (Mueller) Ellis, 93, of Cold Spring, MN died peacefully after a brief illness on September 25, 2024.

Tildy was born on February 9, 1931, in Kӧln, Germany to Dr. Franz H. J. Mueller and Dr. Therese (Geuer) Mueller. Tildy immigrated with her family at age 7 and settled in St. Paul, MN. She was an excellent student and was Valedictorian of her high school class at Derham Hall. She graduated with honors from The College of St. Catherine, St. Paul and was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to study art in Europe. She taught High School Art for several years and shared her talents, love, and life-long appreciation of art to many.

In 1962, Tildy married Dr. Stewart C. Ellis, DVM and raised three boys in Cold Spring, MN. Throughout her life she served her church in many ways including serving as a Liturgy Committee Member and a member of the St. Cloud Diocese Liturgical Commission. Tildy was oblate of St. Benedicts Monastery and an outspoken Catholic dedicated to her faith and fostering an inclusive presence in the church. As an extension of her faith and talent, Tildy practiced her faith by designing and creating vestiture for bishops, priests, ministers and deacons. Tildy’s love of classical music and singing led her to become a member of the Minnesota Center Choral (MCC) for many years. The MCC logo designed by Tildy is still in use today.

Tildy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stewart; and infant grandson, Sam.

She is survived by her sons, Walter (Trecia), Martin (Suzy), John (Sara); grandchildren Maggie, Jack, Charlie, Annie, Luke, Anna, Thomas, and Kate; siblings, Hildegard (R. Howard) Kerney, Gertrude Mueller, Dr. Reinhold Mueller, and Dr. Frank (Angie) Mueller.

The family would like to thank the caregivers, friends and extended family for their love and assistance throughout her life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday October 2, 2024, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN. Fr. Tom Andert, OSB will preside. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday October 1, 2024, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring and one hour before the service on Wednesday at the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Benedicts Monastery, Assumption Community, and Quiet Oaks Hospice.