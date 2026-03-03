September 23, 1960 - February 28, 2026

Charles “Chuck” Francis Simon, 65, of St. Cloud, MN died on February 28, 2026, from Frontotemporal Dementia with Early Onset Alzheimer’s.

Chuck was born to Francis and Marilyn (Notsch) on September 23, 1960, in St. Cloud. Chuck graduated from Apollo High School in 1979. Chuck was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Cheryl (Mathiasen), on June 14, 1980. Chuck was a hard worker; through the years he was employed by 7Up, Verso Paper Mill, and the St. Cloud Hospital. Chuck’s favorite job, however, was his part-time gig delivering pizza.

Chuck was a devout Christian, and he looked forward to attending church every Sunday. This became an even more important part of his life as the dementia progressed. Thinking about Jesus brought him great comfort, especially later in his life. Chuck had a great smile, he was always willing to share a story or joke. He had a contagious laugh as well. He especially enjoyed reminiscing about “great, old memories”. Chuck enjoyed going for rides through old neighborhoods that would inevitably bring up some of those great memories. Chuck was an incredibly talented wood worker. He created numerous pieces of furniture and other household goods for family and friends. Most notable were the adirondack chairs and swings he made. Chuck was also a gifted artist; he would draw various sceneries, characters from movies and shows, and portraits of people he knew. Chuck also enjoyed writing in his younger years; while in elementary school, he wrote a book about presidents. For this book he was presented with an award from the St. Cloud City Mayor. Chuck was also an avid book reader; he was known to spend hours looking for books at the library. Chuck was an avid gardener of both flowers and vegetables. He enjoyed making the most delicious fried green tomatoes. He took immense pride in maintaining his yard and gardens meticulously. Chuck became well known in the neighborhood for his bonfires; he looked forward to having family and friends join him around the fire whenever possible. He had a voracious appetite for pizza and loved his beer served in his frosty, freezer mug. Chuck was a proud grandpa and loved his grandchildren beyond measure.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cheryl, children: Jenny (Terry Vanderbeek), Andy (Ashley) Simon, and Nick (Melissa) Simon, grandchildren: Carter, Katelyn, Charlotte, Lincoln, and Aubriella, siblings, Tim Simon and Julie (Steve) Simonson. He was greeted in Heaven with open arms by many family members including his parents, Francis and Marilyn Simon and grandparents: Herman and Evelyn Notsch and Frank and Helena Simon, and parents in-law: Fred and Clara Mathiasen.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 6, 2026, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Westwood Church in St. Cloud, MN. A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing at 10:00 a.m., at Westwood Church. Burial will immediately follow the celebration at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Chuck’s brain has been donated to the Brain Support Network to help with research surrounding these devastating diseases.

Chuck’s family would like to thank all of the staff at Benedictine-Asher Haus in Cold Spring, MN and St. Croix Hospice for their kindness and wonderful care of Chuck.

In honor of Chuck, we invite you to support Westwood Benevolence Fund, The Brain Support Network, The Association of Frontotemporal Degeneration, or Alzheimer’s Association.