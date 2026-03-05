February 17, 1978 - March 1, 2026

A gathering of relatives and friends for Jonathon Koltes will be Sunday, March 8, 2026, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN.

Jonathon was born in Albany, MN to Michael and Donna (Robetor) Koltes. He graduated from ROCORI High School in 1998. Jonathon was an avid sports fan and enjoyed football, baseball, basketball, and bowling.

He is survived by his mother, Donna; siblings, Ronald, Donald, Michael, Sharon, Teddy, Tammy, and Toby.

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael and brother, Chuck.