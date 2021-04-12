MDH Reports 2 Additional Deaths Due to COVID-19

ST. PAUL -- Two more Minnesotans died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19 bring the death toll to 6,959.

The Minnesota Department of Health is also reporting 1,994 new cases statewide. Stearns County had 51 new cases, Sherburne County reported 48, and Benton County added 11.

More than 544,000 people in the state have now contracted the virus with more than 25,000 of those still requiring self-quarantine.

Minnesota has now passed 8.6-million completed tests.