MDH Reports 18 More COVID-Related Deaths

ST. PAUL -- There have been another 18 deaths related to COVID-19 statewide - however, none of those deaths Monday were in the tri-county area.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the state's death total is now at 5,461.

The number of new people admitted to the hospital with the coronavirus increased by just two, and new ICU patients went up by four.

The number of new positive cases is 1,612, with 80 of those cases coming from the tri-county area.

MDH says the number of current, active cases of COVID-19 is around 18,600 people.