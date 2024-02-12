McLeod Co Board Passes Resolution Opposing North S.T.A.R. ACT

HUTCHINSON (WJON News) -- The McLeod County Board of Commissioners Saturday unanimously passed a resolution opposing the North S.T.A.R. Act, which is proposed state legislation aimed at protecting immigrant rights by halting collaboration between local police and federal immigration.

Over 130 members of the public were in attendance for the special meeting and the unanimous vote opposing such legislation resulted in a standing ovation from the audience.

The proposed bill would also give Minnesota ‘sanctuary state’ status. Minnesota’s legislative session begins at noon Monday.

There are currently 11 such states in the U-S.

This story is courtesy of KDUZ in Hutchinson.

