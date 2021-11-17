McDonald’s Egg McMuffin At Original Price Of 63 Cents Tomorrow

Who doesn't enjoy an Egg McMuffin on occasion? It's probably the only thing I ever eat at McDonald's. Some mornings, they just hit the spot.

McDonald's is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Egg McMuffin tomorrow (Thursday 11/18) by selling it at it's original 1971 price, 63 cents.

There is some discrepancy as to exactly when the Egg McMuffin was first introduced. It was actually invented by a McDonald's franchise owner in Santa Barbara, California in 1971. Wikipedia claims it was actually in 1972 but let's go with '71 so we can get the deal tomorrow, right?

The Santa Barbara franchise owner that came up with this brilliant idea in 1971, Herb Peterson started serving it in his franchise in 1972 and it wasn't available at your local McDonald's until sometime in 1975.

There is a catch to get the 63 cent McMuffin deal. McDonald's is trying to boost their rewards program, which means you must order through the McDonald's app. If you are planning on just swinging through the drive-through, you're not going to get the 63 cent deal. If fact it will be more like 3 bucks.

The first incarnation of the McMuffin was actually a version of Eggs Benedict but the inventor, Herb Peterson didn't think the packaged hollandaise sauce was going to work, so he slapped some cheese, a slice of Canadian bacon on it and America's first fast food breakfast sandwich was born.

McDonald's release this press release;

"The Egg McMuffin, the first-ever quick service restaurant breakfast sandwich, joined the McDonald's menu in 1971 in Santa Barbara, California, and customers have been getting creative with it ever since," said Molly McKenna, McDonald's Senior Director of Brand Communications. "It's been fun to see all the ways they've made it their own - whether it's adding some heat with salsa or sweetness with jam or combining it with the Sausage McMuffin, they're always innovating. I personally love to add a little heat to my Egg McMuffin."

