SARTELL -- Sartell officials are beginning the process of re-branding.

The city has been actively exploring a new identity for themselves over the last few years. Mayor Ryan Fitzthum says the community has changed a lot over the two decades and they wanted a better way to identify with that change.

We were less than a 10,000 population community and now we're approaching 20,000 people. As we look into 2021 we continue to see a lot of significant growth and I think we can support that better with a more refreshed brand out in the community.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council will look to hire a local marketing company, Switchboard, to help them with their branding efforts. Switchboard recently did a similar project with Sherburne County.

Fitzthum says a large part of all of this will be hearing and learning from the people who live in, work in, and visit Sartell.

It first starts out with a survey were we as a community will learn a lot about ourselves, what people view Sartell as and what is our identity.

If approved, the cost for Switchboard's services would be $5,000 which would be paid for through the Economic Development Fund.

Fitzthum says they know this a tedious process and it could be several months before things start to pick up and potential new logos and signage are rolled out throughout the community.